CNN's Cuomo: 'Leaks Are Part Of The Currency Of Journalism'

During an interview with former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo Tuesday morning, CNN New Day co-host Chris Cuomo defended the leaks coming out of the Mueller investigation, saying “leaks are part of the currency of journalism.”

Caputo had expressed his doubts about the Los Angeles Times story indicating that Rick Gates, who briefly served as Deputy Campaign Manager to the Trump Campaign, intends to cooperate with the Special Counsel and testify against Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort.

Caputo said that it was “really within the character of the Mueller investigation” to leak this information and “really within the character of journalists to carry it like stenographers.”

