CNN's Cuomo Slammed For Saying 'No One Is Calling For Repeal Of Second Amendment'

Following a weekend of anti-gun marches replete with people holding signs and placards calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, and following a call by retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens to repeal the Second Amendment, CNN’s Chris Cuomo has raised ire by claiming that ‘no one is calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment’.

According to Cuomo, it’s a big ‘bogeyman’ that the right is using to taint the debate and prevent measures being introduced that could stop mass shootings from happening.

Cuomo was tagged in this tweet:

@ChrisCuomo let’s face it. Far right want abortion stopped and far left want guns banned and 2nd amendment repealed. If media did their job and put aside their bias they would be able to do their jobs and ask the vital questions. — Gwen S (@GwenS67575475) March 28, 2018

Which led to this response:

this is a lot of bunk. no one calling for 2A repeal. stop with the bogeymen. we need to stop the shootings and have a rational conversation about what can be done. https://t.co/P2MYoY4EtO — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2018

That opened the flood gates:

"no one calling for 2A repeal" (It's Always Sunny music) "John Paul Stevens Calls for Repeal of Second Amendment"https://t.co/J9L7C4rkfM — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 28, 2018

Really? Did you miss the huge NYTimes editorial from the former supreme court justice yesterday?? The second editorial in Times since Parkland calling for ending 2A. — Kevin Fortier (@ksfortier) March 28, 2018

Somebody doesn’t read the New York Times. https://t.co/ssZg5NpyAB — Sam Valley (@SamValley) March 28, 2018

I see you're not a reader. https://t.co/NWRP3JIeBD — Azathoth (@ArkhamRealty) March 28, 2018

Hey Chris…do you watch CNN? I realize very few people do but if you had glanced at your TV you would have noticed that many people are calling for a repeal of the 2nd Amendment. — J Gerry (@IslandKing63) March 28, 2018

Your either completely ignorant or purposely lying if you legitimately believe no-one’s Calling for repeal. It’s all over social media. Plenty of left leaning media sites have contributors calling for it. Why lie about something so easily disproved? — DE (@eldond) March 28, 2018

One Twitter user was momentarily confused:

Not sure how someone who works for CNN can be so unaware. — Keith Maniac from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) March 28, 2018

But wait. Cuomo did read what Justice John Paul Stevens wrote, it just doesn’t really count because he’s old and retired.

he is a retired justice who was talking about ways to get quick legal change on access to weapons. he is not an elected official or part of any effort to repeal 2A. it is a bogeyman to keep people scared and as such resistant to ways to stop the shootings. https://t.co/GpHXVwjcjf — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2018

BREAKING: Justice John Paul Stevens is a "no one." — Andy Oliver (@A_O_Andy) March 28, 2018

He’s a former Supreme on the pages of the NYT. This is not a bogeyman. It’s not a fantasy. One of the more admirable things about this round of gun-control debate is people’s willingness to be honest on this front. Let’s not close our eyes to it. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 28, 2018

Others piled on with the calls for repealing the Second Amendment:

"The Second Amendment must be repealed, and it is the essence of American democracy to say so."https://t.co/Y6fQE7GH18 https://t.co/4sk1boKQma — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 28, 2018

We’re just been paranoid pic.twitter.com/ZQpAJchPyp — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ – fully semi auto and grossly offensive (@beerboyeee) March 28, 2018

Yep, no one… pic.twitter.com/8yXVe8v6tn — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ – fully semi auto and grossly offensive (@beerboyeee) March 28, 2018

There are dozens of articles in high-profile left-wing publications calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment. Thousands of tweets. "Repeal the Second Amendment" was trending on Twitter yesterday. Scream, "BANANA! BANANA! BANANA!" all you want, Chris. It's still an apple. https://t.co/bQvx0Gu3tc — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 28, 2018

Bro, he’s not the only one calling to ban guns… there was a march you all had a boner for https://t.co/T5gK8OOsc0 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 28, 2018

It is plain to see that, as pro-gun groups say, there is a legitimate concern that giving an inch on gun laws would lead to anti-gun activists taking a mile.

How can one have a rational debate about preventing school shootings when every single time a horde of screeching leftists jump into it demanding the repeal of the Second Amendment, and then simultaneously claiming that is not what they are suggesting?

There is no rationality there at all.