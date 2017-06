It’s been a catastrophic month for the Fake News Network (CNN) as scandals, retractions, resignations, apologies and lawsuits catapult the cable news network into a death spiral.

Our friends at Project Veritas may have put the final nail in the coffin of America’s most untrustworthy and dishonest news franchise.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump celebrates the beginning of the end of Fake News.

Darrin McBreen and Owen Shroyer reporting.