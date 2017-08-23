CNN's Don Lemon Accuses Trump of "Trying to Ignite a Civil War"

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

CNN host Don Lemon accused President Trump of “trying to ignite a civil war” even as alt-left protesters were rioting in the streets and attacking Trump supporters.

“He has given oxygen to racists,” Lemon said. “He hasn’t really said anything [to] denounce the alt-right….He is clearly trying to ignite a civil war in this country. He has not tamped down race.”

Lemon subsequently read out a tweet by CNN commentator Ana Navarro in which she claimed Trump had “early-onset dementia.”

In a separate rant, Lemon accused Trump of being mentally unstable and attempting to “rewrite history” on Charlottesville.

Lemon’s charge that Trump is responsible for inciting a civil war is an interesting claim given that CNN has endorsed the very alt-left groups who have openly announced they will stage anti-Trump riots in an effort to bring about a civil war.

Even as Lemon spoke, violent alt-leftists were out in the streets throwing rocks at police officers, rioting and punching Trump supporters.

That was all Trump’s fault too, according to CNN.

Trump supporters in Phoenix blocked from leaving rally before being assaulted by left-wing rioterspic.twitter.com/GxnrI2FZYL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 23, 2017

Trump also specifically denounced neo-nazis and white supremacists during his speech, while also (accurately) identifying Antifa as a violent group.

Response to Lemon’s rant was brutal.

“As an experiment watched CNN’s Don Lemon’s opening diatribe of unending hostility to Trump. No wonder Trump attacked media intensely,” remarked Newt Gingrich.

“CNN’s Don Lemon “Trump clearly trying to ignite a Civil War in this country.” This is beyond fake news, this is enemy propaganda,” commented Mark Dice.

