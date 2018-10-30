CNN's Don Lemon: 'Biggest Terror Threat in This Country Is White Men'

White men pose the greatest terror threat to the United States, and most are “radicalized to the right,” according to CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday.

Lemon ironically began his racist diatribe by saying no group or ethnicity should be demonized.

“I keep trying to point out to people and not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity. But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else, someone people who are marching, you know, towards the border, like it’s imminent,” Lemon told host Chris Cuomo.

“And the last time they did this, a couple hundred people came, and you know, most of them did get into the country, most of them got tuckered out before they even made it to the border.”

“So, we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right. And we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on — they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So, what do we do about that?”

Lemon is apparently unaware that whiteness, unlike the religion of Islam, is a race.

Additionally, if one were to follow Lemon’s logic, that would mean Antifa, an overwhelmingly white leftist domestic terror group, should be of grave concern to us all.

It’s precisely this kind of hypocrisy and dishonesty that prompted President Trump to refer to the corporate mainstream Fake News media as the “Enemy of the People.”

“CNN and others in the Fake News Business keep purposely and inaccurately reporting that I said the ‘Media is the Enemy of the People.’ Wrong! I said that the ‘Fake News (Media) is the Enemy of the People,’ a very big difference. When you give out false information – not good!” he tweeted Monday.

