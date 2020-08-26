CNN’s Don Lemon Says Joe Biden is Too “Afraid” to Address Black Lives Matter Riots

CNN’s Don Lemon says that Joe Biden is “afraid” to address the Black Lives Matter riots and that the entire issue is a “blind spot” for Democrats because it’s starting to impact polling numbers.

“I do think that what you said was happening in Kinosha is Rorschach test for the entire country,” Lemon told Chris Cuomo last night.

“I think this is a blind spot for Democrats, I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it will go away and it’s not going to go away and so unless someone comes up with a solution over the next…68 days, the problem is not gonna be fixed by then,” he added.

“I think Democrats are ignoring this problem or hoping that it will go away…Joe Biden may be afraid to do it…He’s got to address it. He’s got to come out and talk about it,” he added.

“But what they can do, and I think Joe Biden may be afraid to do, I’m not sure sure, maybe he won’t, maybe he is, he’s got to address it, he’s got to come out and talk about it,” said the CNN host.

For Lemon to challenge Biden to address the riots is interesting because the presidential candidate and Democrats in general have either ignored or tacitly endorsed the looting and mayhem by either justifying it or lying in claiming the unrest has been “peaceful.”

“Don Lemon just said most Black people want more police, not fewer, and the protests/riots could cost Democrats the election. He’s practically a Republican tonight,” remarked Scott Adams.

Lemon later said that the riots were a problem for Democrats “because it’s showing up in the polling.”

That was borne out by a CNN poll released earlier this month that found Joe Biden had lost a full 10 points to Trump since early June, with his lead being cut to just 4 points.

