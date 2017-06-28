CNN’s Don Lemon urges media to ‘turn the cameras on,’ disobey ‘blackballing’ White House

The White House invites reporters inside to participate in their press briefings, so it would stand to reason that White House officials should decide the rules, like whether or not to allow recordings or turn on the television cameras.

But CNN’s Don Lemon has a different idea – civil disobedience, of sorts, and while discussing the matter on Monday he said as much to another whiner on his network, Jim Acosta.

Responding to Acosta accusing the White House of “blackballing” their employer, Lemon said, “Why don’t you just turn the cameras on?”

“Would they take our press credentials away?” Acosta responded. “I don’t know. Would they kick me out of the White House if I were to start rolling with my phone? I don’t know.”

