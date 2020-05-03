CNN's Jake Tapper, Gov. Whitmer Say Michigan Protesters Nazis And Racists

Democrat Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer went on CNN to complain about the anti-lockdown protesters unhappy with her illogical and tyrannical coronavirus lockdown measures, comparing them to neo-Nazis and racists.

With the help of CNN’s liberal activist host Jake Tapper on Sunday, Whitmer portrayed the armed protesters who stormed Michigan’s capitol to express their disapproval of her many new lockdown policies as a nothing but a group of angry racists.

Tapper first asked Whitmer if the Michigan protesters were “in the same vein as the Charlottesville Neo-Nazis” given President Trump defended them on Twitter.

“Some of the outrageousness of what happened at our capitol this week, um, you know, depicted some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country,” Whiter replied.

Whitmer then pointed to some protesters with swastikas on their signs as evidence of Nazi intentions, seemingly unaware that the swastikas were used to depict Whitmer’s authoritarian policies.

“The Confederate flags and nooses, the swastikas, the behavior that you’ve seen in all the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan,” she continued. “And the fact of the matter is, I mean, we’re in a global pandemic. This isn’t something we just negotiate ourselves out of as a political matter.”

Is this protester, a black man who explained his desire to go to work again and rejection of government “handouts”, one of the Nazis Whitmer is referring to?

“Just allow me to work, as a man of color. I don’t want any handouts,” he said. “Just giving me free stuff, it takes away my dignity…why should I depend on other people to take care of me?”

Gov. @GovWhitmer called this man a "Nazi" this morning.

