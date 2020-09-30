CNN's Jake Tapper: Trump Made My Female Friend's 6th Grade Daughter 'Burst Into Tears'

CNN news reader Jake Tapper said Tuesday night after the first explosive presidential debate that President Trump made his female friend’s 6th grade daughter “burst into tears” and she “had to run to bed” because she was “so appalled” by Trump.

I’m sure a lot of CNN reporters did the same.

Chuck Ross, a reporter for The Daily Caller, said David Axelrod claimed in a successive segment that Trump made a friend’s “12-year-old” cry.

It must have been hard for her seeing mommy’s hero getting steamrolled.

