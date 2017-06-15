CNN's Jim Acosta Tweets Fake News About Trump Not Seeing Congressman Scalise in Hospital

CNN’s Jim Acosta tweeted fake news about President Trump not seeing Congressman Scalise in hospital after yesterday’s shooting, then refused to apologize for it.

After reports emerged that Trump had visited Scalise at at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday, Acosta tweeted, “WH official on hospital visit: “President Trump did not meet with Scalise and did not go into the room where Scalise is being treated.”

Acosta was quickly corrected by another reporter before deleting his original tweet.

I really admire Acosta, but WH said the opposite: "He entered the room, spoke with Scalise family, and sat by his bedside with Mrs. Trump." https://t.co/wNqtuG485Q — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 15, 2017

Acosta later had to tacitly admit that he never spoke to any “White House official” before blaming the inaccurate tweet on another reporter who sent him an email via press pool.

Here's a screen grab of the TV pool report that incorrectly stated that POTUS did not see Scalise at the hospital. WH later said POTUS did. pic.twitter.com/VI4ADsepDn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 15, 2017

This underscores once again that Acosta is a far-left activist posing as an impartial journalist.

Acosta is clearly still butt-hurt over several run-ins with Trump, including when Trump refused to take his question at a January press conference when Trump called CNN “fake news”.

The CNN reporter has proven Trump’s point by deliberately circulating fake news about the president not visiting Scalise in hospital when he did.

Acosta, whose pinned tweet reads, “We are real news Mr. President,” immediately tweeted the false claim about Trump not meeting Scalise because he wanted to make Trump look bad.

A cursory check would have confirmed that the claim was false, but Acosta was more concerned about embarrassing Trump than reporting the truth – on the very same day that a hysterical, deranged anti-Trump leftist tried to massacre Republican lawmakers.

Let that sink in.

