CNN's John King: Tax Cut Bill Giving 'Damn Good Money' To Working Class

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

CNN host John King noted Wednesday that the Republican tax bill is giving “damn good money” to working families living paycheck to paycheck.

“The Republicans are making a big bet, taking a big risk. Will over time the American people say ‘oh, I like having more money in my pocket.’ That’s their big bet,” King said.

“Are the Democrats taking a risk?” King wondered. “Especially those from trump states there’s 10 Democrats from Trump states, are they solid or this a bet in December 2017 that they can’t be sure holds up in November 2018?”

