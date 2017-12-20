CNN's John King: Tax Cut Bill Giving 'Damn Good Money' To Working Class

CNN host John King noted Wednesday that the Republican tax bill is giving “damn good money” to working families living paycheck to paycheck.

“The Republicans are making a big bet, taking a big risk. Will over time the American people say ‘oh, I like having more money in my pocket.’ That’s their big bet,” King said.

“Are the Democrats taking a risk?” King wondered. “Especially those from trump states there’s 10 Democrats from Trump states, are they solid or this a bet in December 2017 that they can’t be sure holds up in November 2018?”

