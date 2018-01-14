CNN's King: Trump A 'Racist' With 'Horrible Dark Reflex'

Since Thursday, the liberal media have had a field day attacking President Trump when it was leaked that he had slammed certain countries for being undesirable places to live.

Since then, CNN has been the banner carrier for those eager to pass opinion off as news and call the President a racist with impunity.

On Sunday’s Inside Politics, CNN host John King was no different as he led a panel of journalists in anti-Trump smears while claiming to know exactly what racist thoughts were in his head.

“Don’t hold your breath waiting for Donald Trump to apologize,” the bitter King spat towards the top of the program as he proceeded to whine about Trump tweeting out “America First” over the weekend.

