CNN's Lemon: 'White Men Are Biggest Terror Threat In America'

CNN host Don Lemon declared last night on his broadcast that the biggest threat to the security of the nation is white men, and posited that there should be a ‘white guy ban’ restricting their travel.

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.” Lemon exclaimed.

“There is no travel ban on them … there is no white-guy ban, so what do we do about that?” Lemon added during the conversation with white male CNN host Chris Cuomo.

“We keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else, someone people who are marching, you know, towards the border, like it’s imminent.” Lemon added.

So in the same breath, Lemon declared that ‘people’ must stop being demonized, and then he demonized all white men in America.

There’s a word for people like Lemon.

Elsewhere during the broadcast, Lemon clashed with pro-Trump panelist Stephen Moore, arguing that President Trump has never issued any “full-throated denouncements” of white nationalism.

“What people have said on this network is that they think the President contributes to a climate where this can flourish, not that the President is directly responsible to that. That is two different things and don’t pretend you don’t know the difference.” Lemon continued.

Lemon then injected anti-semitism into the conversation, suggesting that Trump isn’t educated on the matter and may even be an anti-semite.

“I know Donald Trump. I’ve spent a lot of time with him,” Moore responded, adding “He’s not anti-Semitic. My goodness, his son-in-law and daughter are Jewish. His grandkids are Jewish.”

“That doesn’t mean anything.” Lemon insisted.

The host then flat out insisted that Trump is a racist, stating “If the evidence is there, what do you want me to do, lie about it? I’m a journalist. I have to give the facts and the truth. The truth and the evidence points to him being a racist. He’s a racist. His policies and his words are racist, end of story.”

