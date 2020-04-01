CNN's Oliver Darcy Rats On Project Veritas, Asks Facebook To Delete Video

Mainstream media’s chief tattletale Oliver Darcy bragged on Twitter yesterday that he contacted Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in an attempt to get the latest Project Veritas video taken off each platform.

According to Darcy, a Facebook spokesperson told him they’d be deleting the footage “for violating its policies on COVID-19 misinfo.”

“Equating COVID-19 with the common flu could cause people not to take the advice of medical professionals and thus contribute to the virus’ spread,” Darcy wrote, quoting his Facebook connect.

Meanwhile, Darcy added, “Spokespeople for Twitter and YouTube say the video doesn’t break their platform’s policies on Covid-19 misinfo.”

The insane thing is the Project Veritas video made no such claims and did not “equate COVID-19 with the common flu,” but documented Army National Guardsman and a health official who stated their personal opinions.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe responded to Darcy’s tweet, writing, “This is OUTRAGEOUS. We reported the medical testers and army personnel answers to Qs. Instead of CNN reporters going out in field to illuminate, you CALL FB to TRY to get us banned. You’re not journalists. You’re not reporting. You’re participants in the system.”

See the footage for yourself below before it is scrubbed from the internet entirely:

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Rush Slams Media For Hysterical Reporting Of Coronavirus Hospitalizations

Rush Slams Media For Hysterical Reporting Of Coronavirus Hospitalizations

U.S. News
Comments
'Nothing Left For the Americans': Chinese Woman Brags About Buying Up Supply of N95 Masks

‘Nothing Left For the Americans’: Chinese Woman Brags About Buying Up Supply of N95 Masks

U.S. News
Comments

Michigan Democrat Governor Asks Feds For Hydroxychloroquine Just Days After Threatening Doctors For Prescribing It

U.S. News
comments

University Issues Decree To Students: Do Not Use Terms Such As ‘Chinese Virus’

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson: The WHO Helped China Cover-Up Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Comments