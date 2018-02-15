CNN's Philip Mudd Cries While Pushing For Gun Control In Wake Of Florida Shooting

CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd started crying on Wednesday while pushing for gun control in the wake of the school shooting in Florida.

From The Hill:

MUDD: We know what the answer is. Everybody knows the answer. This country is not serious about understanding where we fall short of international standards. If you look at simple statistics, I’m an analyst by training. In math and sciences, if you look at the countries around the world, our kids are not educated, and yet we say we’re exceptional. If you look at health statistics, whether a kid is going to be healthy, infant mortality, we are mediocre. Life expectancy? We are mediocre. But we can’t compare ourselves to other countries because we say we’re exceptional. The reason I raise that is that, in this case, we’re going to say we’re an exceptional country. If you look at other peer countries in places like Japan or western Europe, they do not have the incidents of violence against children that we have in this country. We cannot in education, in health, in death by guns look in a mirror and say actually, if we’re going to be exceptional we need to know we’re going to improve, where should we improve. Why can’t we meet the sentence of countries like France, Germany, nordic countries, Japan. It’s because we refuse to accept that, in some cases, we can learn from other countries. It’s not that complicated.