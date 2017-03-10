CNN's Sally Kohn Says Thursday's Weather Proves Climate Change, Attacks Trump as a Denier

According to CNN’s Sally Kohn, Thursday night’s weather in New York City proves climate change is real and Trump and his administration are deniers for questioning it.

“Right now it’s 65 degrees in New York City,” Kohn wrote on Thursday on Twitter. “Tonight it’s going to snow 4 inches. Yet Trump & his administration still deny there’s a problem.”

Twitter users mocked her in response:

@sallykohn I'll help you. Please research 3/24/1765, 3/12/1888, 4/4/1915, and many more. Pick up Northeast Snowstorms by Kocin/Uccellini — NY NJ PA Weather (@nynjpaweather) March 9, 2017

@nynjpaweather people who haven't studied the weather tend to believe current weather is unusual.

👉 @sallykohn — Climate News (@ClimateNewsCA) March 9, 2017

@sallykohn A day's weather is not global climate change. This is an anti-science take that makes us all stupider. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 9, 2017

Its called MARCH…… You progressive liberal fool!!! @sallykohn — Jonathan Zukawski (@JZukawski) March 9, 2017

Remember everybody, weather is not the same thing as climate, unless a leftie needs to make a dramatic political point. https://t.co/6vjI7UuIZY — Jason C. (@CounterMoonbat) March 9, 2017

Seeing as how there’s a new opening in the “environmental justice” division at the EPA, perhaps Kohn may want to apply.