CNN's Sally Kohn Says Thursday's Weather Proves Climate Change, Attacks Trump as a Denier

According to CNN’s Sally Kohn, Thursday night’s weather in New York City proves climate change is real and Trump and his administration are deniers for questioning it.

“Right now it’s 65 degrees in New York City,” Kohn wrote on Thursday on Twitter. “Tonight it’s going to snow 4 inches. Yet Trump & his administration still deny there’s a problem.”

Twitter users mocked her in response:

Seeing as how there’s a new opening in the “environmental justice” division at the EPA, perhaps Kohn may want to apply.


