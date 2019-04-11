CNN's Sam Vinograd: When Obama Separated Migrant Kids 'It Was For Their Protection'

CNN’s Sam Vinograd admitted on Tuesday that the Obama administration separated migrant children from their families at the border but said that when he did it “it was for their protection.”

“When President Obama separated children from their families, Wolf, or from adults, Wolf, it was for their protection,” Vinograd told Wolf Blitzer.

“It was if there was a risk of trafficking or other kind of harm that might have been incurred,” she said.

CNN's Sam Vinograd: Yes, Obama also separated families at the border, but when he did it, it was "for their own protection." pic.twitter.com/q9ZGailOX3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 9, 2019

“But even if he did do that, why is Donald Trump saying that two wrongs make a right?”

“Again, Obama wasn’t wrong,” Vinograd said, “but so he’s saying that because something happened under President Obama, he’s repeating it and upping the ante. That’s an incredibly poor excuse.”

“He’s systemized that inhumane treatment that, again, Obama was doing to protect the children.”



Let’s just go over that once again.

Vinograd admitted Obama separated migrant children, then said “but even if he did do that” as though it was hypothetical, “two wrongs don’t make a right, but Obama wasn’t wrong” because he “was doing it to protect the children” even though his treatment of migrants was “inhumane.”

Her big issue was that Trump “systemized that inhumane treatment that, again, Obama was doing to protect the children.”

We’re reaching levels of doublethink never before thought possible.

Separating migrant children from their smugglers was always a way to “protect the children.”

Since Trump caved on the issue illegal immigration has hit a record high and smugglers are now setting up “recycling rings” where “illegals reuse children over and over to jump the border,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.