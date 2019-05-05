CNN's Stelter Says 'Furious' Trump The 'Infowars President'

CNN’s whiner-in-chief Brian Stelter called Donald Trump the “Infowars president” after he retweeted Millie Weaver and Paul Joseph Watson in defiance of Facebook’s newest ban.

“Trump’s furious reaction to Facebook’s ban of some high-profile users showcases that he is, I’m sorry to say, the Infowars president,” Stelter said on Sunday.

“He’s promoting the same alternative universe as Infowars and sharing videos from repugnant characters.”

.@brianstelter: Trump's furious reaction to Facebook's ban of some high-profile users shows us that he is, I'm sorry to say, the Infowars president. He's promoting the same alternative universe as Infowars and sharing videos from repugnant characters. https://t.co/LDDjK2BEcY pic.twitter.com/wpRVrfQvlR — CNN (@CNN) May 5, 2019

Stelter went on to demonize Infowars as a “fear mongering” and “conspiracy theorizing” website led by “rage-aholic” Alex Jones.

“But none of this seems to repel President Trump. Infowars content is useful to him. Infowars personalities align with him. He even gave an interview to Alex Jones back on the campaign trail,” he said.

The Fake News minion also lamented that Trump was pushing back against Big Tech’s censorship, which Stelter claimed doesn’t exist, by retweeting Watson and bringing attention to the bans of actor James Woods, among others.

“This is troubling stuff. A lot of it is troubling stuff. And at the same time, the President is decrying Facebook’s action,” Stelter said.

“The president is clearly trying to tap into conservative concerns about right-wing censorship, social media censorship. How real are those concerns though? How legitimate is this and how’s Facebook deciding who should be banned in the first place?”

CNN’s censorship czar Oliver Darcy jumped in to explain that Facebook now gets to decide who’s “extremist,” but that it hasn’t stopped Trump from supporting Infowars and trashing far-left outlets.

“I want to know, and I tweeted this the other day, what is the difference at this point between Trump’s twitter feed and Infowars.com? Infowars may have been banned on Twitter, but it seems to have found a new home over at Trump’s twitter feed,” Darcy said.

“And while Trump’s promoting and legitimizing this news organization, we should also talk about how he’s trying to tear down credible sources for news – the Washington Post, the New York Times, CNN.”

