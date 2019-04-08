CNN's Stelter: 'Extreme' Right Wing Media Influencing Trump Decisions

CNN’s Brian Stelter has a new conspiracy theory… that Lou Dobbs is the one who decided to fire Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Stelter suggested that Fox News and other right-leaning media is putting pressure on President Trump regarding immigration, and directly influenced Trump’s apparent decision to off Nielsen.

“The pressure has been there for two and a half years but it’s been ramped up recently. For example a week and a half ago, Lou Dobbs on Fox Business, one of Trump’s favorite hosts, called for him to fire Nielsen.” Stelter noted.

Stelter also singled out Tucker Carlson, suggesting that an appearance on Carlson’s show by Nielsen last week was purely an attempt to please Trump.

“Nielsen was on Tucker Carlson’s show the other night talking about this being like a Category 5 hurricane.” Stelter argued.

“She was trying to make that impression, maybe trying to reach the president directly. As we know Carlson’s show is one of these right-wing opinion shows that stirs up hatred of immigrants. So, she chose that show to appear on.” he charged.

“The rhetoric on some of these Fox shows is absolutely extreme.” Stelter said, adding “But it is what the president is hearing all the time and I think it contributes to his frustration and struggles on this issue.”

Stelter has been on a war footing with right leaning media, including Infowars, for some time. It is all part of his and CNN’s obsessive Trump obstruction agenda.