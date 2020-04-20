CNN's Stelter: 'I Crawled In Bed And Cried For Our Pre-Pandemic Lives'

CNN host Brian Stelter announced over the weekend on Twitter that he burst out into tears and “cried” in his bed and wanted the world to know because “now is not a time for faux-invincibility.”

“Last night, I hit a wall,” Stelter tweeted on Saturday. “Gutted by the death toll. Disturbed by the govt’s shortcomings. Dismayed by political rhetoric that bears no resemblance to reality. Worried about friends who are losing jobs; kids who are missing school; and senior citizens who are living in fear.”

“I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives,” he said. “Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. ”

I crawled in bed and cried for our pre-pandemic lives. Tears that had been waiting a month to escape. I wanted to share because it feels freeing to do so. Now is not a time for faux-invincibility. Journos are living this, hating this, like everyone else. https://t.co/dIDujZZvQZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 18, 2020

Truly incredible bravery!

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!