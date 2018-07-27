CNN's Stelter Labels Tucker Carlson’s Criticism Of Democrats “Extreme Rhetoric”

The Trump-deranged media, led by CNN’s resident nut case Brian Stelter rounded on Tucker Carlson Thursday after the Fox News anchor criticized the Democratic party, claiming that “Americans are an Afterthought” to them.

“For more than 100 years the Democratic Party was organized around the interest of ordinary Americans” Carlson noted, adding that Democrats ran campaigns against “higher wages, better working conditions” and railed against banks taking liberties.

“To the modern Democratic Party, Americans are an afterthought. Try to find a Democrat running this year on the opioid crisis…or the decline of the middle-class. Hard to find one.” Carlson continued, claiming that all Democrats care about now is getting into power.

“They need reliable new voters. Voters who will support them obediently without making difficult demands like a higher standard of living. That’s why the Democratic Party suddenly supports open borders so fervently,” Carlson stated.

“Immigration is really the only issue that matters to them because packing the electorate is the only way to regain control of this country. Their goal is clear: They will do anything to achieve it.” Carlson added.

Carlson’s monologue triggered Stelter, who labeled it “extreme rhetoric” and asked others on Twitter to “imagine talking this way” all the time.

Can you imagine talking this way? Such extreme rhetoric all the time? Tucker Carlson just now: "To the modern Democratic Party, Americans are an afterthought." pic.twitter.com/xUiKYby2SO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 27, 2018

CNBC’s resident unhinged Anti-Trumper John Harwood was also horrified:

Of course, CNN and C/MS/NBC are straight down the line. Their hosts are completely non-partisan.

Oh, no, wait… they’re actually a million times worse, to the point that they call the President a mentally unstable dictator on an hourly basis and claim he was installed by the Russian government.

The backlash against Stelter was swift and uncompromising:

yeah some people spew such BS on the reg on cable TV they have no idea how they come off https://t.co/GMdb73Hpd3 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) July 27, 2018

Extreme rhetoric all the time? Have you not been listening to your side? By that I mean the anti-Trump resistance, implicitly endorsed by you and your fellow travelers — maddog301 (@maddog301) July 27, 2018

From the man who has suggested Trump is an authoritarian, so mentally unhinged he should be removed from office. https://t.co/FXDdWCHjOe — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 27, 2018

Others questioned why Stelter was watching Fox News and not the channel he works for:

Perhaps it’s because no one watches CNN, not even its own employees.

But what did Carlson actually say that was so “extreme”?

Democrats care more about illegals, that's clear to see. Tucker is right.

