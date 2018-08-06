CNN's Stelter Mocks Trump For Praising Infowars Amid Censorship Purge

CNN’s goblin pundit Brian Stelter mocked President Trump for daring to be interviewed by Alex Jones in 2015 following big tech’s total censorship crackdown of Infowars.

“Remember when then-candidate Trump went on Infowars and praised Alex Jones? ‘Your reputation is amazing,’ Trump said. ‘I will not let you down,'” Stelter tweeted gleefully on Monday.

Remember when then-candidate Trump went on Infowars and praised Alex Jones? "Your reputation is amazing," Trump said. "I will not let you down." pic.twitter.com/l9nt84xx81 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 6, 2018

Trump came on The Alex Jones Show because he knew that Infowars listeners are part of a wide network of libertarians, conservatives, and independent thinkers, which he relied on to become the 2016 Republican presidential candidate to face off against Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

CNN and its minions have been over the moon since Facebook, Google, Apple, and Spotify purged Infowars content from their platforms in a coordinated crackdown on Monday under the guise of fighting “hate speech.”

YouTube, Facebook and Apple have taken steps to remove content associated with InfoWars and its founder Alex Jones https://t.co/lEK9emdeWw pic.twitter.com/IGFHFOjvHj — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2018

CNN and Democrats have breathlessly pressured the tech giants to remove Jones from their platforms as their ratings continue to crater and our audience continues to grow even with our content already having been shadow banned by at least 80%.

Important to note that tech platforms did not enforce their own rules and take action against Alex Jones / InfoWars on their own accord. It took media outlets to point out for weeks that InfoWars was skirting the rules on these tech platforms for them to enforce own standards. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 6, 2018

Even when most tech companies have completely shut down our pages, CNN’s Oliver Darcy suggested the left wouldn’t be satisfied until Infowars and Alex Jones have been completely scrubbed from the Internet.

“Twitter spokesperson says that neither InfoWars nor any other associated accounts are currently in violation of Twitter/Periscope rules,” Darcy tweeted.

Twitter spokesperson says that neither InfoWars nor any other associated accounts are currently in violation of Twitter/Periscope rules. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 6, 2018

Here’s CNN even calling for our new INFOWARS OFFICIAL APP to be banned!

Apple and Google are still selling the InfoWars app, which contains some of the same type of content that both tech giants have pulled from elsewhere on their platforms https://t.co/GjaCGPjcu5 pic.twitter.com/oDwVU9vneP — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2018

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson aptly pointed out the sick irony of CNN decrying Trump’s “attacks on the press” while simultaneously celebrating the censorship of Infowars, its main rival and competitor.

“CNN, which constantly whines about Trump threatening press freedoms, is gloating about censorship of the press,” Watson tweeted.

CNN, which constantly whines about Trump threatening press freedoms, is gloating about censorship of the press. https://t.co/1mokLag42C — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

“Whether you love or loathe Infowars, this now confirms that Big Tech is working with legacy media to silence independent media,” he added. “In places like Russia, the government shuts down the press, in America, CNN, Apple and Facebook fulfill that role.”

Whether you love or loathe Infowars, this now confirms that Big Tech is working with legacy media to silence independent media. In places like Russia, the government shuts down the press, in America, CNN, Apple and Facebook fulfil that role. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

