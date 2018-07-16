CNN’s Stelter on Trump-Putin Summit: ‘Trump Simply Cannot Be Trusted’

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter wondered out loud if anybody could trust what President Donald Trump had to say about his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the fact.

Stelter said Trump “simply cannot be trusted” because he has proven “time and time again” to lie and contradict himself, adding the meeting would cause his opponents to speculate if he is really a Russian agent working on “betraying America.”

“No aides, no note-takers,” Stelter said. “So, we’ll never really know what is said because, really, can we trust either man? No, we can’t.”

He added, “What President Trump says is so frequently false or nonsensical that his words don’t have the same meaning, the same power, the same impact as past presidents. It’s a shame, but it’s true. Trump simply cannot be trusted. He has proven this himself time and time again. It’s his own lies and his own contradictions that have proven it.”


