CNN's Tapper Grills Conway on Trump's Charlottesville Response: Was It 'Perfect?'

CNN host Jake Tapper and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway clashed Sunday over whether President Trump’s response to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., was “perfect.”

Trump last week defended his 2017 comments that there was blame on “both sides” of the violent white supremacist rally that led to the death of one counterprotester, telling reporters on Friday that he handled his response “perfectly.”

.@JakeTapper repeatedly asks WH counselor Kellyanne Conway if President Trump thinks white nationalism is a growing threat around the world, and if she thinks his response on Charlottesville was ‘perfect’ as he says it was. #CNNSotu https://t.co/hetfI07Gq6 pic.twitter.com/xtdd1SfvD5 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 28, 2019

Trump initially said there were “very fine people on both sides” before condemning hate groups that were present at the rally, including the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and neo-Nazi groups, then doubled down Friday in response to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign launch video, which referenced the Charlottesville rally.

“Was President Trump’s response on Charlottesville perfect?” Tapper asked Conway on Sunday.

“I think it was twisted for many years,” she responded.

