CNN's Tapper: House Democrats 'Going To Make Trump's Life A Living Hell'

The new Democrat majority in the House of Representatives is determined to make President Trump’s life “a living hell,” according to CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“The bottom line is this is not a good night for President Trump,” Tapper said Tuesday. “The Democrats have just retaken the House, and they’re going to have subpoena power, and they’re going to make his life a living hell. That’s the bottom line.”

“But he did manage to hold onto the Senate,” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said. “When it comes to the Senate, huge success for the President of the United States.”

Democrat leadership threatened to throw everything they have at Trump if they won the House, including reopening the phony Russia probe, investigating Trump’s tax returns, the Trump Foundation, his firing of ex-FBI Director James Comey, his payments to lawyer Michael Cohen, his administration’s hurricane response to Puerto Rico, the Middle East travel ban, and more.

Trump has already warned House Democrats on Twitter that issuing frivolous subpoenas will be met in kind.

“If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!” he tweeted Wednesday.

