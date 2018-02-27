CNN's Tapper on Trump’s Claim He’d Confront FL Shooter: He Used Deferments to 'Avoid’ Vietnam

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper pointed to President Donald Trump’s deferments during the Vietnam War as a means to cast doubt on Trump’s claim if he had been there during the mass shooting he would have confronted the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School even if he was unarmed.

Tapper said, “President Trump says he would have rushed in the to stop the Florida gunman even if he weren’t armed. His military academy classmates who served in Vietnam could not be reached for comment.”

He added, “President Trump is pushing ahead on his proposals to try to prevent any further mass shootings in this country, and he is railing against the police handling of the Parkland tragedy. Today, President Trump said the school officer on the scene ‘choked’ and he declared that he, the President of the United States—and former military academy student who repeatedly sought deferments to avoid service in the Vietnam War—he would have run into the building, even if he didn’t have a gun.”