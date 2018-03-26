CNN's Van Jones Admits 'Liberals Waste So Much Time Freaking Out About Trump'

CNN’s Van Jones made a rare salient point on a Sunday broadcast, admitting that those on the left spend every waking minute “freaking out” about President Trump and have lost all perspective of when and when not to be outraged.

Jones was partaking in a panel on CNN’s “State of the Union”. When the discussion turned to Trump reshuffling his administration, host Brianna Keilar suggested that Trump was acting in order to distract from the Stormy Daniels gossip, as well as claims of Karen McDougal, a former playboy model.

CNN, bringing the conspiracy theories, as usual.

But Jones wasn’t buying it.

WATCH:

“I just have to say, liberals and progressives spend so much time freaking out about every tweet, everything that Donald Trump does,” Jones said.

Jones then suggested that the focus point of the changes to the Trump administration should be the track record of “warmongers” like John Bolton, who has advocated “preemptive nuclear strikes” against North Korea and Iran.

“Every day is armageddon, that then when somebody comes in who might bring us armageddon, we’re out of adjectives,” Jones noted, again referring to the constant autistic screeching of anti-Trumpers.

“I think Bolton is very dangerous, and I think we’ve exhausted ourself on everything else,” Jones said, adding that “This is a very important development in our country.”