CNN's Van Jones: Trump-Russia Story a "Big Nothingburger"

“The Russia thing is just a big nothingburger,” says top CNN commentator Van Jones on a sting video released by Project Veritas.

Jones’ admission follows another admission by senior CNN Producer John Bonifield who was caught on camera admitting the Russia narrative used against President Trump was “bullsh*t.”

A Project Vertias reporter ran into Jones on a city street and filmed their exchange on a hidden camera:

PV Journalist: “What do you think is going to happen this week with the whole Russia thing?”

Van Jones: “The Russia thing is just a big nothingburger.”

PV Journalist: “Really?”

Van Jones: “Yeah.”

PV Journalist: “You don’t think that…”

Van Jones: “There’s nothing you can do…”

Bonifield held a similar sentiment.

“It’s mostly bullsh*t right now. Like, we don’t have any big giant proof,” he told another PV reporter.

Both of the statements from Jones and Bonifield contradict the Russia narrative CNN constantly pushes on air as irrevocable fact.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776

MORE Videos: Resistance News