Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” host Fareed Zakaria said that under the leadership of President Donald Trump, America was “becoming irrelevant” to the rest of the world.

He said, “The world has gone through bouts of anti-Americanism before. But this one feels very different. First, there is the sheer shock at what is going on, the bizarre candidacy of Donald Trump, which has been followed by an utterly chaotic presidency.”

