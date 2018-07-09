Coal Subsidy a National Security Investment

Image Credits: Greg Goebel / Wikimedia Commons.

A coal group is arguing that spending $4 billion each year to subsidize coal and nuclear plants is not that much for consumers to bear because it would create energy security and boost national security.

“While $4 billion per year is not trivial, it is tiny compared to other investments for national security,” according to a new paper from the pro-coal American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity that will be released Monday.

The paper goes on to explain that Defense Department spending over the past three fiscal years averaged about $645 billion per year. Therefore, “paying an additional $4 billion per year to promote national security would represent less than 0.6 percent of federal funding for the same purpose,” the paper added.

Read more


Related Articles

Study Destroys "Lazy Millennial" Stereotype

Study Destroys “Lazy Millennial” Stereotype

Economy
Comments
Homeowners Sitting on Highest Equity Ever Recorded

Homeowners Sitting on Highest Equity Ever Recorded

Economy
Comments

Is Libertarianism Utopian?

Economy
Comments

IRS: 360,000 Americans With Tax Debt May Be Denied Passports

Economy
Comments

Exports Record High Amid 18-Month Low Trade Deficit

Economy
Comments

Comments