Coca-Cola Releases Crescent Moon Logo for Ramadan

Coca-Cola is set to launch a new logo in Norway dedicated to Muslims during the holy month known as Ramadan.

The campaign will feature advertising posters with the familiar Coke logo surrounded by a crescent moon, an iconographic Islamic symbol.

Coca-Cola’s Norwegian marketing manager, Johanna Kosanovic, says the new logo is part of the brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“In Muslim countries we have a long history of highlighting Ramadan, just as we in this country have tradition for Christmas campaigns,” Kosanovic told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet, according to an English translation provided by Google. “Now for the first time in Norway, we want to celebrate Ramadan together with Norwegian Muslims.”

Asked if the company is worried about backlash, Kosanovic said “it’s ok” if some don’t share their vision of cultural inclusion.

“We believe most share our values, such as the importance of community and joy. So we understand that not everyone will like us to take an active stand for cultural inclusion. It’s ok,” Kosanovic said.

The new campaign will kick off Friday.

