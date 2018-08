Cocaine use among people from wealthier homes in England and Wales is at its highest in nearly a decade, official figures indicate.

In 2017/18, 3.4% of 16 to 59-year-olds living in households with an income of at least £50,000 reported taking the drug in powder form the previous year.

The percentage was up slightly compared with the year before when it stood at 3.2%, and is the highest recorded since 3.8% in 2008/09.

