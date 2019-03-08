Cohen Met With Schiff Staff For Over 10 Hours Before Hearing - Report

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told House investigators this week that staff for Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., traveled to New York at least four times to meet with him for over 10 hours immediately before last month’s high-profile public testimony, according to two sources familiar with the matter — as Republicans question whether the meetings amounted to coaching a witness.

The sources said the sessions covered a slew of topics addressed during the public hearing before the oversight committee — including the National Enquirer’s “Catch and Kill” policy, American Media CEO David Pecker and the alleged undervaluing of President Trump’s assets.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

But, Republicans have signaled they’re not convinced, with Ohio Rep. Mike Turner sending a letter to Cohen’s team on Wednesday demanding answers.

President Trump is calling on Congress to demand a copy of “a love letter to Trump” manuscript in which Michael Cohen praised him.


