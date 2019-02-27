Cohen Plans to Call Trump 'Racist, Cheat, Conman’ in Congressional Testimony

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen plans to deliver an explosive testimony before U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, according to a draft copy of his opening remarks to Congress.

The former so-called “fixer” for Trump — who once said he would take a bullet for the president — is set to say he is ashamed of his “misplaced loyalty” to Trump.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Cohen plans to say on Wednesday.

Read more


North Korea has incentive to strike a deal with Trump and benefit their country.


Related Articles

Democrats Legalize Killing Babies After Birth

Democrats Legalize Killing Babies After Birth

Government
Comments
Another Trump-Picked Judge Confirmed to Liberal 9th Circuit Court

Another Trump-Picked Judge Confirmed to Liberal 9th Circuit Court

Government
Comments

Brett Kavanaugh Flunks His First Test as an Originalist

Government
comments

The Draft Should be Abolished for Everyone — Not Just Women

Government
comments

Democrats Take Taxpayer-Paid Vacation To See Beyonce In South Africa

Government
comments

Comments