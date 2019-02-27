Cohen Plans to Call Trump 'Racist, Cheat, Conman’ in Congressional Testimony

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen plans to deliver an explosive testimony before U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday, according to a draft copy of his opening remarks to Congress.

The former so-called “fixer” for Trump — who once said he would take a bullet for the president — is set to say he is ashamed of his “misplaced loyalty” to Trump.

“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Cohen plans to say on Wednesday.

