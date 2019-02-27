Cohen Smacked With Criminal Referral Mid-Testimony Over FARA Violation

Michael Cohen was hit with a criminal referral accusing him of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) while Cohen was still testifying in front of the House Oversight Committee.

During the hearing, Meadows asked Cohen about his apparent failure to list his contracts with foreign entities when he positioned himself as a gatekeeper to the Trump administration, including one company that reportedly paid Cohen $1.2 million to provide advice on dealings with the administration.

Meadows: “I’m going to back to the question I asked before with regards to your false statement that you submitted to Congress. On here it was very clear that it asks for contracts with foreign entities over the last two years. Have you had any foreign contracts with foreign entities whether it’s Novartis or the Korean Airline or Kazakhstan BTA bank? Your testimony earlier said that you had contracts with them. In fact, you went into detail.” 

Cohen: “They are not government agencies, they are privately and publicly traded companies.”

Meadows: “Did you have foreign contracts over the last two years?”

Cohen: “Foreign contracts?”

Meadows: “Contracts with foreign entities?”

Cohen: “Yes.”

Not long after, Meadows tweeted the following – while Cohen was still testifying to the committee:

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes sits down to discuss the constitutional amendments and censorship:


