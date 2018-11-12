Cohen to Talk to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Team

Image Credits: Yana Paskova / Stringer / Getty.

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, took a train Monday to Washington from New York City to talk to investigators from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

A person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named, told CNBC that Cohen visited Washington with criminal defense lawyer Guy Petrillo to speak with Mueller’s team.

Cohen’s meeting with Mueller’s team was only the latest in a series of sitdowns the attorney has had with the special counsel’s office since pleading guilty in August to federal criminal charges. Those included campaign contribution violations related to payments to two women, purportedly at the behest of Trump. That case was brought by federal investigators in the Southern District of New York, not Mueller’s team.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

San Francisco Threatens Court Action Over Trump's Acting Attorney General

San Francisco Threatens Court Action Over Trump’s Acting Attorney General

Government
Comments
Dem Candidate Widens Lead In Ariz. as Vote Counting Continues

Dem Candidate Widens Lead In Ariz. as Vote Counting Continues

Government
Comments

Roger Stone: Fishy Trucks Stink Of Voter Fraud In Florida Recount

Government
Comments

Dems Actively Trying to Steal Fla. Election – Report

Government
Comments

Federal judge blocks Keystone pipeline

Government
Comments

Comments