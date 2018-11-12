Cohen to Talk to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Team

Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, took a train Monday to Washington from New York City to talk to investigators from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

A person familiar with the matter, who declined to be named, told CNBC that Cohen visited Washington with criminal defense lawyer Guy Petrillo to speak with Mueller’s team.

Michael Cohen arrived in Washington, D.C., Monday morning, accompanied by one of his criminal defense lawyers. He declined to answer questions from @ABC about why he was there. https://t.co/5FvlkEOrn3 pic.twitter.com/kabYoCkVyu — ABC News (@ABC) November 12, 2018

Cohen’s meeting with Mueller’s team was only the latest in a series of sitdowns the attorney has had with the special counsel’s office since pleading guilty in August to federal criminal charges. Those included campaign contribution violations related to payments to two women, purportedly at the behest of Trump. That case was brought by federal investigators in the Southern District of New York, not Mueller’s team.

Read more