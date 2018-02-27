Coinbase Turns Over Data of 13,000 Customers To IRS

Coinbase—the popular, United States-based cryptocurrency exchange and wallet service— sent notice to thousands of its users that it would be turning over their information to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Customers of Coinbase started receiving notifications Friday that their personal information would be provided to the nation’s tax collecting agency. The records of more than 13,000 people are expected to be handed over by Coinbase.

Affected customers will have their taxpayer ID, name, birth date, address and historical transaction records that took place between 2013 and 2015 handed over to the IRS from Coinbase. The information is to be provided to the IRS within the next 21 days.

While 13,000 is a sizable block of users—though just a fraction of Coinbase’s 13 million total users—it represents a much smaller sample than the IRS was originally hoping for. The government agency requested in July 2017 that Coinbase turn over information on more than 500,000 users.

