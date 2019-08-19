Coincidence? Epstein Signed Will Two Days Before Death

According to a Virgin Islands court filing, deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein signed his will just two days before his extremely suspicious demise.

Signed on August 8, Epstein’s will showed his worth to be $20 million more than he alleged in court papers handed over to the Southern District of New York.

The “acting Trustees of The 1953 Trust” will be the anonymous recipients of Epstein’s over half-a-billion dollar fortune.

The only potential heir to the will would have been Mark Epstein, Jeffrey’s brother, if the deceased hadn’t filed the will before his death.

Two longtime lawyers of Epstein, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, are the executors appointed to carry out the will.

Each executor will receive $250,000 upon probate of Epstein’s estate, his mostly sexual art collection, boats, cars, antiques and other assets.

Two New York-based defense attorneys, Gulnora Tali and Mariel Colón Miró, were witnesses to the signing of the will.

Miró used to be a lawyer for Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo,” who was once coincidentally housed in the same Manhattan federal prison Epstein died at.

An anonymous source told the New York Post Epstein “probably knew he was going to take his own life” or that he knew “he could have been murdered in jail.”

“He could have thought, ‘I need to get my ducks in a row,’” the source added.

The death was officially ruled a suicide by a New York medical examiner last Friday despite the fact that his neck was broken.

View the will for yourself below: