Colbert Begs Chelsea Clinton To Curse At Trump

Chelsea Clinton is making the media rounds promoting her new feminist children’s book, She Persisted Around the World, and made a stop at CBS’s The Late Show early morning, March 6 to talk about it.

But as is typical for anti-Trump host Stephen Colbert, his interview questions focused heavily on his hatred for the president. Colbert practically begged the former first daughter to curse at President Trump in a pitifully transparent display.

Even though she was there to promote her new book, the CBS host spent over half the interview egging on Clinton to “spill” on how much her family must hate the president as much as he does.

Read more