Quisling or fool?

Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway for suggesting that the government surveillance state would use TVs, phones and household appliances to listen to Americans — 5 years to the day after Petraeus bragged that he would use smart appliances in the home to spy on people.

Petraeus said it would be transformational, and it is.

But Colbert mocks reality, lest the public awaken.

In fact, the day after VAULT7 was released by WikiLeaks, Colbert brought on Michael Hayden to deny Big Brother was watching you through your TV set.

Follow David on Twitter – https://twitter.com/libertytarian