Colbert Heils Hitler in Nazi Jab at Trump

CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert saluted the Nazi regime Thursday, in another comparison between President Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler.

After claiming ousted White House chief adviser Steve Bannon looks like a corpse found “floating in the harbor,” Colbert went on to address the Breitbart editor’s comments to 60 Minutes, playing a clip in which Bannon says Trump is “taking it up to a higher level.”

“He’s definitely taking it to a higher level. I’d say his support is about right up there,” Colbert said, saluting the genocidal regime defeated in World War II.

The former Comedy Central host had previously also sketched a swastika on his show in another jab at the president, who leftists claim is “literally Hitler.”


Related Articles

Utah Nurse’s Arrest Over Refusing Blood Draw Investigated by FBI

Utah Nurse’s Arrest Over Refusing Blood Draw Investigated by FBI

U.S. News
Comments
Jennifer Lawrence is a Complete Idiot

Jennifer Lawrence is a Complete Idiot

U.S. News
Comments

Bannon on 60 Minutes: Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell ‘Trying to Nullify 2016 Election’

U.S. News
Comments

ISIS Joins Leftists In Celebrating Hurricane Irma

U.S. News
Comments

Former Clinton Fundraiser Says Hillary Should ‘Shut The F*** Up And Go Away’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments