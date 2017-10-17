Brandon Tatum addresses national embarrassment and spoiled brat Colin Kaepernick.


Related Articles

Even Rob Schneider Was Sexually Harassed in Hollywood

Even Rob Schneider Was Sexually Harassed in Hollywood

Hot News
Comments
CBS' Earnings Projections Take Big Hit As Network's NFL Sunday Ratings Crash 17% from Last Year

CBS’ Earnings Projections Take Big Hit As Network’s NFL Sunday Ratings Crash 17% from Last Year

Hot News
Comments

Shia LaBeouf Resurrects Anti-Trump Flag Exhibit To Delight Of 4Chan Trolls

Hot News
Comments

Kaepernick Sues Owners For Colluding Against Him

Hot News
Comments

Former Failed Contestant On The Apprentice Accuses President Trump Of Sexual Assault With No Proof

Hot News
Comments

Comments