Colin Kaepernick Donates $25,000 To Charity Honoring Cop Killer

Image Credits: Getty.

Colin Kaepernick’s $25,000 donation to a charitable group honoring a convicted cop killer has been revealed.

Kaepernick’s foundation made the donation to Chicago-based Assata’s Daughters, named after former Black Liberation Army member Assata Shakur, in April as part of a $1million charitable pledge.

Shakur was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1973 shooting death of New Jersey state trooper Werner Foerster and sentenced to life in prison, but staged a daring jailbreak and now lives as a fugitive in Cuba.

