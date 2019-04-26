College Biology Course Compares Fetus to Cancer, ‘Parasite’

An upper-level biology course at a California university is teaching students that human fetuses are comparable to cancers and parasites, a photo from a lecture shows.
The disturbing image circulating on Twitter features a slide from a PowerPoint presentation titled, “parallels between fetuses and cancers.”
No joke, a friend just sent me this slide from her upper-level biology course.
According to the slide, a fetus is “a legitimate parasite” and behaves like cancer because it “rapidly grows, invades, manipulates immunity of mother, and reshapes blood vessels.”
The image was taken during a UC San Diego class, according to the Twitter user who uploaded the photo, aspiring neurosurgeon Dylan Griswold.
Griswold says he was “speechless” after being sent the photo by a friend.
“The presentation was given by a professor in the school of medicine @UCSanDiego … not a student,” Griswold clarified.
The point of the slide is clear, says Griswold: “The class title is ‘biology of disease’ and as all ‘woke’ medical students know, pregnancy is a disease. Abortion is the remedy.”
One competing counter-argument given on social media is that the class was discussing immunology and how tumors can evade the body’s defenses due to their biological similarities to fetuses.
This has nothing to do with abortion: it's an immunology course, and they're describing the process of how the tumor mimics biological mechanisms that developed for supporting fetal growth. This allows the tumor to evade the immune system, enrich blood supply, engraft in tissue
