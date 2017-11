A university called the police on a student who used the word “tranny” on radio, kicking him and his co-host out of the studio, according to a Friday video.

The unnamed manager of the student radio station at University of Minnesota-Morris told the student co-hosts to leave the station, asserting that they had violated Federal Communications Commission (FCC) policy, but the university has since changed its stated reasoning behind the students’ suspension, reported The College Fix.

