College Football Team to Boycott Workouts Over Coach's Response to Riots

A Florida State University football player announced he and his teammates will boycott workouts following first-year coach Mike Norvell’s response to the protests over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after having his neck pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee.

In a tweet, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson refuted reporting by The Athletic that quoted Norvell saying he had individually spoken with every player.

He called Norvell’s claim a “lie” and said the team was “outraged.”

“Man this did not happen mane,” Wilson tweeted. “We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice #hunchoout.”

In his statement to The Athletic, Norvell said reaching out to his players was important during this “heartbreaking” time.

He added that he was honored to help his players make a difference.

“You see some of the acts that have occurred; I mean, it is a problem,” Norvell said. “And it’s something that we have to stand together and we have to work to get it fixed.”

FSU Athletic Director David Coburn confirmed to ESPN that there was a team meeting just hours after Wilson’s public comments.


