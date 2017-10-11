College Responds After Cheerleaders Kneel During National Anthem

A metro Atlanta university is responding after a nationwide protest spread to their home field during a recent football game – and explaining the absence of the same students at the following game.

Across the country, players and others have been kneeling during the national anthem in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who first began the practice to protest the killing of African Americans by police.

One of the latest displays of defiance was at a Kennesaw State University football game where five of the cheerleaders took a knee during the national anthem at their game against North Greenville University on Sept. 30.

This video shows the cheerleaders kneel at the same moment their teammates take their posture for the playing of the anthem.

