A Michigan woman who lied about being raped on her college campus was sentenced to jail time on Monday.

Mary Zolkowski, 21, was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to fabricating a story about being sexually assaulted in a parking lot at Delta College in Bay County, MLive.com reported.

Judge Joseph Sheeran, who also ordered the woman to receive a mental health assessment, did not give Zolwolski credit for previous time served.

