College Students Think Covington Catholic Boys Were Disrespectful

Kaitlin Bennett visited the University of Cincinnati to ask students what they thought about the Covington Catholic controversy, since the high school is 20 minutes away.

Many of the students believed the Covington boys were in the wrong.

You can judge for yourself by clicking the link below:

THE COVINGTON KIDS TRUE STORY — FULL DOCUMENTARY

In the aftermath of the Covington Catholic students controversy, many news outlets and celebrities have smeared the reputations of the students, their families, and the school itself. Covington lawyer, Robert Barnes, joins Alex to break down the lies that the families will be suing over.