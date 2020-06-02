Colleges 'Allow Antifa to Work Under Their Noses,' Former Member Says

Former Antifa member Gabriel Nadales sounded off on the riots in major American cities as many far-left activists take advantage of the untimely death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Nadales, who is an employee of Campus Reform’s parent organization, the Leadership Institute, said on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle Monday night that Antifa has been around for decades, but only in the last couple of decades has the group’s existence really taken root here in the U.S.

Nadales said the group today is much more violent than when he was a part of it back in 2011, which he says is due to “the fact that so many college administrators and college campuses that allow Antifa to work under their noses.”

Nadales recalled a story from the University of Florida that Campus Reform reported, in which Antifa openly recruited on that campus.

“We don’t allow ISIS to recruit on college campuses and we should not allow Antifa to do that either,” Nadales said.



Alex Jones revisits documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!